Reviewing ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ENEVA S A/S alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and ReNew Energy Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 3.08 -$212.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ENEVA S A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReNew Energy Global.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ENEVA S A/S and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.86%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% ReNew Energy Global N/A -9.72% -1.98%

Risk & Volatility

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, meaning that its stock price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats ENEVA S A/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENEVA S A/S

(Get Rating)

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ENEVA S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEVA S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.