Reviewing Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verano and Arcadia Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 115.21 -$14.68 million ($0.35) -15.20 Arcadia Biosciences $6.78 million 3.01 -$14.66 million ($0.96) -0.96

Profitability

Arcadia Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcadia Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Verano and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -10.96% -5.83% -3.57% Arcadia Biosciences -231.20% -77.17% -52.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Verano and Arcadia Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80 Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verano currently has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 459.38%. Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 307.61%. Given Verano’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than Arcadia Biosciences.

Summary

Verano beats Arcadia Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

