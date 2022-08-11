Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 364,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RVPHW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 20,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,011. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

