Revlon (NYSE:REV) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Revlon Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of REV opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Revlon has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revlon

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Revlon by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revlon during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revlon by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Revlon by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

