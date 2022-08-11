ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RWLK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,017. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 270.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 236,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $236,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,092,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,022. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 290,744 shares of company stock worth $290,673. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 402,225 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

