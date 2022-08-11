Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.53. 9,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,862. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.51%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

