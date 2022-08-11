Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Up 6.7%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 16,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,936,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

