Ribbit LEAP (NYSE:LEAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 152,596 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Ribbit LEAP Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Ribbit LEAP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth $1,478,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP grew its position in Ribbit LEAP by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbit LEAP

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services and technology sectors worldwide.

