Rise (RISE) Hits Market Capitalization of $145,086.71

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $145,086.71 and $4.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00044102 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 201,432,713 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

Rise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.