Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Riskified stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $882.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 128.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,273 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 1.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Riskified by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Riskified by 73.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 476,801 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

