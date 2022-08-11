Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. 25,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,894. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

About Riskified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Riskified by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Riskified by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Riskified by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Riskified by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

