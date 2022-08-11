Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Price Performance

RSKD opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. Riskified has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $40.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Riskified by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,819,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,670,000 after buying an additional 234,003 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.