Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.13

Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $7.25. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 128,612 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $156.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13.

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

