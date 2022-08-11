RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,987 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.88. 10,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,855. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.