RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after buying an additional 546,867 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 991.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 472,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,052,000 after buying an additional 429,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 761,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,757,000 after buying an additional 264,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $186.01. 3,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,896. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

