RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $20.60 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $20,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 86,453 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.53. 71,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,456,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

