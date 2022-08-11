RKL Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Mid Penn Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $470.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.54. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Abel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,179.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,612 shares of company stock worth $102,056 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

See Also

