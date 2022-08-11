RKL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

DHR stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

