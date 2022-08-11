RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

WHR traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.69 and its 200-day moving average is $180.04. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $145.93 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

