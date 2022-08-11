RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.