RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.46

Shares of RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.46 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 98.20 ($1.19). RM shares last traded at GBX 98.20 ($1.19), with a volume of 408 shares trading hands.

RM Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £83.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

