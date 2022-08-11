Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 434,723 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $260,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

