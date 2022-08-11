Robert Janssen Sells 7,938 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. 2,450,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.30. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,540,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

