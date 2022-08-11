Robert W. Baird Cuts SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target to $4.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SABS stock opened at 1.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.54. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of 1.00 and a 52-week high of 12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.03. The business had revenue of 11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 13.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $946,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.