Robert W. Baird Raises Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $32.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James raised shares of Construction Partners from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.80.

ROAD stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.81, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $222,674.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,030.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

