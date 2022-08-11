Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $2,051,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $1,231,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.
Insider Activity
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $54.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66.
Robinhood Markets Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
