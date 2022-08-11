Roblox (RBLX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) recently:

8/11/2022 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $28.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $61.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

6/16/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00.

6/15/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $21.00.

Roblox Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Get Roblox Co alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Roblox by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Roblox by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Roblox by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.