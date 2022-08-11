Roblox (RBLX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) recently:

  • 8/11/2022 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/10/2022 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2022 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 8/1/2022 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $28.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/14/2022 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/14/2022 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/12/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $61.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/7/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/17/2022 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.
  • 6/16/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 6/16/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 6/15/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00.
  • 6/15/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $21.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Roblox by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Roblox by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Roblox by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

