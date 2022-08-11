Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,200 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,882.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,816.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rocket Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 331,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.