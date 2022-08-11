Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,200 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,882.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $21,142.00.
- On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $20,878.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,816.00.
Rocket Companies Price Performance
Shares of RKT stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rocket Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 331,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
