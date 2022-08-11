Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in July

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.2 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of RCKHF remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; and 100% working interest in PL005 production license in North Falkland Basin.

