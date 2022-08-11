Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $254.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after buying an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after buying an additional 431,442 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $120,251,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $253.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.30. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

