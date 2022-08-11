Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 652,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,793 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $37,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 258,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 322,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rogers Communications by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,574,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,015,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Rogers Communications by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

NYSE RCI opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

