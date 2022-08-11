Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $441.49. 1,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,149. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.40.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.