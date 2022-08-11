Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target to C$73.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a sell rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$89.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.24. The company has a market cap of C$9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.85. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$62.02 and a twelve month high of C$94.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.02.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$618.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$569.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

