Royal Bank of Canada Raises Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Price Target to $41.00

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Scienjoy stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. Scienjoy has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.19 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 26.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scienjoy Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

