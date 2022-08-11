Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Up 457.1% in July

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Royal Mail Stock Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Mail Company Profile

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.67.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

