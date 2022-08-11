Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Up 457.1% in July

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Royal Mail Stock Up 3.9 %
OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Royal Mail Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 13.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Royal Mail Company Profile
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Mail (ROYMY)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.