Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RMG. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.95) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 424.63 ($5.13).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Trading Down 0.8 %

LON RMG opened at GBX 267.20 ($3.23) on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 255.50 ($3.09) and a one year high of GBX 531.40 ($6.42). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 279.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 334.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 437.36.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

Royal Mail Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 13.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a yield of 3.88%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.