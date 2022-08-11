Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.21. Approximately 52,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 166,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

RBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy lowered Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark lowered their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rubellite Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.68 million and a PE ratio of 8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73.

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$10.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

