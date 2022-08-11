RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of RMBL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. 2,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,050. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $400.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 2.66.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). RumbleON had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $459.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RumbleON will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $74,527.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,442 shares in the company, valued at $728,674.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 4,750 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,674.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William Coulter acquired 30,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $501,524.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,621,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,396.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,627 shares of company stock worth $1,220,002. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter valued at $8,678,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in RumbleON by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 160,470 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in RumbleON in the fourth quarter worth about $7,109,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

