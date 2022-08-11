Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,229 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in BrightView were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 2,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after buying an additional 1,810,590 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 67,263 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,495.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,581. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $993.24 million, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.94 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

