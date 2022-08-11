Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $4.42 Million Stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,168 shares during the period. RCM Technologies makes up 2.8% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 4.42% of RCM Technologies worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $156,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $66,032.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 646,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,576,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,647.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $66,032.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 646,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,576,467.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCMT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

RCM Technologies stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,288. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $154.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.89.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

