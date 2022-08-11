RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Shares Up 10%

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 394,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 191,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

RYU Apparel Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$9.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.81.

Get RYU Apparel alerts:

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.35 million for the quarter.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.