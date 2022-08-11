SAFE DEAL Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,213.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00004978 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $18,213.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039012 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,924,258 coins and its circulating supply is 3,897,116 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

