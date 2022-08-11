SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Market Cap Hits $255.00 Million

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8,186.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $255.00 million and $24,873.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 7,920.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.

SafeMoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

