Safex Cash Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (SFX)

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Safex Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Cash has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safex Cash has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $17,050.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000504 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002065 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Safex Cash Profile
SFX is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 173,290,249 coins and its circulating supply is 168,290,249 coins. The official website for Safex Cash is safex.io. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex.
Buying and Selling Safex Cash
Receive News & Updates for Safex Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.