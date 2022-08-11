Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
VEU traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.30. 34,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,669. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
