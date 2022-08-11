Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 208,301 Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Pine Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,010,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 480,378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,688,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $14,774,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $11,519,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $9,850,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTOC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

