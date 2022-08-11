Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.95. 23,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,006. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

