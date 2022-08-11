Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after buying an additional 2,035,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,027,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.36. 217,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,821,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

