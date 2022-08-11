Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 408,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the period. Kismet Acquisition Three comprises about 0.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KIIIU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,423. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Kismet Acquisition Three Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

