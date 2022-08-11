Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 107,740 LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVBU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVBU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $3,419,000.

Shares of LIVBU stock remained flat at $10.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp.

